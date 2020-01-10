Chief Imam of National Mosque Abuja, Prof. Shehu Galadanci, has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for successes so far recorded in the war against insurgency.

Galadanci gave the commendation during the Special Jumaat Prayer to commemorate the 2020 Armed Force Remembrance Day on Friday in Abuja.

He also prayed for more success for the troops in 2020 and urged them to continue to annihilate the terrorists until insurgency was wiped out of the country.

According to him, Nigerian armed forces are known for discipline and dedication to duty anywhere they are assigned to, including the United Nations Peace keeping operations across the world.

“It is important that we Nigerians should note that our military personnel are known to be really very brave and gallant especially if you consider what happens in other countries.

“When they go to other countries under the auspices of the UN and it is well known that our military personnel are well disciplined and they are always very courageous as they obey whatever order that is given to them.

“Recently, we have seen the successes which they have achieved with regard to the terrorists activities in this country and in neighbouring countries.

“We have to thank them for this but I quoted some verses in the Qur’an which says that if you are fighting for the love of your country and do very well, God Almighty will help you,” he said.

The Chief Imam urged the military to continue to checkmate terrorist activities in the country with a view to ending the menace in the shortest possible time.

He prayed to God to help the armed forces in their effort to keep Nigeria safe, adding that success against terrorism would come soon.

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) said the significance of the prayers was for the sacrifices of the fallen heroes for the country.

Magashi said the celebration had been done throughout history on Nov. 11 worldwide to mark the end of the Second World War.

He explained that Nigeria decided to celebrate its armed force on Jan. 15 every year to mark the end of its civil war.

Magashi reiterated the commitment of government to give priority to the welfare of the families of fallen heroes.

Jummat prayer is part of the series of events lined up by the ministry of defence to celebrate the annual event on Jan. 15

The special prayer was organised by the federal government in conjunction with the Mosque as part of activities to mark Nigeria armed forces remembrance day.

The event was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Others were the Secretary-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as well as members of the Diplomatic Corp.

There is also going to be Special Church service at the National Christian Centre on Sunday ahead of the laying of wreaths at military cenotaphs nationwide on Wednesday. (NAN)

