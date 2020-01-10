Cracks in the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have deepened as plans have reached advanced stage to oust the state chairman, Abba Yaro for alleged anti party activities even as he denied any wrong doings.

The Daily Times checks revealed that, the state chairman, Abba Yaro was accused of visiting the houses of former senator representing Benue North East, Barnabas Gemade and current member of the House of Representatives, Herman Iorwase Hembe of Jerchira Federal Constituency, lobbying to show interest in the 2023 Benue governorship race.

Findings are that Yaro who enjoys Governor Samuel Ortom’s favour was quoted to have said that Ortom won the 2015 governorship election on the platform of the PDP and called on Benue people to consider the interest of Benue rather than toying party line.

Worried by his position, it was learnt, the APC leadership in the state was said not to be comfortable with his romance with Governor Ortom and therefore set machinery in motion to dethrone him, but was waiting to hear the outcome of the Supreme Court decision on a case filed by the APC governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime challenging the ruling of the Tribunal and the Appeal Court which upheld the election of Samuel Ortom of the PDP.

When contacted, the Benue State Acting publicity secretary of the APC, James Ornguga said there was no crack in the ranks of the party, saying such allegations would have been coming from the ruling PDP to cause disharmony in the system.

He said even though the PDP had robbed and rigged APC out of the 2019 governorship election in Benue State, the party fought to reclaim it ‘stolen mandate’ up to the Apex court and urged Benue people to remain peaceful and law abiding.

In a telephone chat, the Benue state APC chairman, Abba Yaro expressed ignorance of such plans, saying he remains the most loyal party chairman in the country who would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

Responding to a question, Yaro said he was indisposed and couldn’t have followed the minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume at the inauguration of projects in Benue State and decampment of the former member of the House of Representatives Emmanuel Udende to the APC held in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the APC under him is not in a position to shop for 2023 governorship candidate outside the APC and advised well meaning Benue people to remain focused and support the government in power to deliver on its mandate rather than heating up the polity.

