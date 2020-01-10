A 23-year-old man, Anene Ifejika, was arraigned on Friday at the Asaba Magistrate Court 5 for alleged theft.

The prosecutor, Mrs Ndidi Ahamefuna, told the court that Ifejika allegedly stole N105,245 from one Mr Isioma Okorie of Bet9ja Cable Arena.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 30, 2019, at the Asaba premises of Bet9ja, a sport betting firm.

She said that the offence was punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria (2006).

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in the like sum.

The magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, ordered that the surety must provide Affidavits Of Means (AOM) and two passport photographs; and must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 16, for definite hearing.

