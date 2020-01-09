The President of the United States, Mr Donald Trump has said that he ‘hopes that the House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution.’

Nancy Pelosi

Recalled that Pelosi’s had said that this week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.

She said that Trump administration’s killing of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, “endangered our , diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran and that serious, urgent concerns” about the president’s strategy, which the administration did not assuage

But Trump in a series of Tweets said he: ‘hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!

Pelosi doesn’t want to hand over The Articles of Impeachment, which were fraudulently produced by corrupt politicians like Shifty Schiff in the first place, because after all of these years of investigations and persecution, they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Nancy Pelosi’s statement: ‘Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials.

This action endangered our servicemembers , diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.

As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution.

This week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran. This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate. It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.

The House Resolution will be led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. Congresswoman Slotkin is a former CIA and Department of Defense analyst specializing in Shia militias. She served multiple tours in the region under both Democratic and Republican Administrations.

I greatly appreciate the solemnity with which all of our Members are working to honor our responsibility to protect American lives and values.

Thank you for your patriotic leadership during this difficult time.

