Toke Makinwa, Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger has said that the marriage concept of “owning” your partner is flawed.

I think the whole marriage concept of "owning" your partner is flawed. You do not own anyone, you are not responsible for another's action, it should not drive you mad — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 8, 2020

She also said that the wife or husband do not own anyone, saying: ‘you are not responsible for another’s action, it should not drive you mad’.

Mad o!!! this is tu early 4 2020 abeg: A woman humiliated her husband side chic in Ikeja Shopping Mall.

But this is wrong!..u can't jst confront people in ds manner.

Even if her story is true..instead of confronting d Lady,she should have confronted her man..#Chioma Vs #Sophia pic.twitter.com/WeuniBbanV — House of KhaleedTailor (@khaleedtailors) January 2, 2020

Toke Makinwa, who was once married, reacting to the above video that went viral yesterday said that ‘not one size fits all, it hurts but as women attacking ourselves over a man is not the solution. If he cheats, it’s not about you, don’t let his actions be a reflection of who you are.’

She also tweeted: ‘Two people make a choice to do life together, one person defaults on promises/vows, it is not a reflection of you, don’t lose your peace over another human being.

‘Didn’t go around fighting nobody, I walked away, focused on my dreams and aspirations, worked on me, still working…. I can go on but… completely missed the point of the I can’t help you

She said further that the she wished wife had kept the same energy for the cheater, like no one owns another human being and the least you can do is fight the human that broke the vow he made to you.

‘She’s very lucky the lady kept trying to walk away, if she stacked her back the wife would feel worse. Bad enough you got cheated on, then you get beat too.’ Toke Makinwa said

Toke Makinwa also spoke on how she handled being cheated on by her ex-husband, Maje Ayida.

The side chick she attacked might not be his only indiscretion, she's even made them closer. The man is probably begging her right now. As a woman work on yourself, don't lose you to nobody — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 8, 2020

She’s wasting her precious time! The problem is her husband not the side chic, he will leave her tomorrow and move on to someone else!!! Ladies please focus on the person who owes you loyalty!!! Your man!!!!! Side chics owe you nothing!!! — Yewande Ojofeitimi (@WendyMagnifique) January 8, 2020

