The Speaker, Taraba House of Assembly, Dr Albasu Kunini, on Thursday congratulated Gov. Darius Ishaku on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The supreme court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, on Thursday affirmed the election of Ishaku.Reacting to the judgment in Jalingo on Thursday, Kunini told newsmen that the victory of Ishaku at the apex court was a reaffirmation of the mandate of the people who voted for him.

“Let me first of all congratulate Gov. Darius Ishaku and his deputy as well as the entire PDP family in the state over this huge victory at the apex court.

‘‘For some of us, this is not coming as a surprise because it is clear all along that the people overwhelmingly gave their mandate to Governor Darius Ishaku.

“The good thing is that this whole thing is now put to rest and the governor can once again focus his whole attention on delivering his rescue agenda blueprint without unnecessary distraction.

‘‘Let me also call on the people of the state to set aside political differences and join hands with this government to build a Taraba of our dream.

“We have the potential to make the state the envy of the nation.

“All that is needed is for us to set aside our differences and work for the common good of the state rather than our individual or sectional interests,’’ Kunini said.

The speaker opined that the judgment had also demonstrated that democracy was gradually taking deeper roots in the country.

He called on the people of the state, irrespective of their political differences to join hands with the governor to take the state to the greater heights.

Reports said that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Alhaji Sani Danladi, the candidate of the APC challenging the outcome of the 2019 governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.(NAN)

