Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Thursday charged the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) to help in tackling moral decadence and youths restiveness in the society.

Tambuwal made the call when he received the leadership of the MSSN Sokoto Chapter, who visited him to present awards the body won for three consecutive years at different competitions organised by the MSSN national headquarters.

The Governor said that the MSSN and other bodies have significant roles to play in making the youth responsible citizens.

“Sokoto state has been known globally as a Centre of Knowledge and Excellence, as such I want to appeal to all of you to continue with your good deeds and shun any form of violence and social vices.

“Moreso, I want to use this occasion to thank the MSSN for introducing an entrepreneurship training programme to support government commitment towards improving the economy of the state.

“On the three Qur’anic recitation winners for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, I wish to announce the state government’s donation of N2 million to each as well as 18 seater bus and N1 million cash donation to the state chapter of MSSN,” he said.

Tambuwal further reaffirmed his administration’s willingness to partner with the MSSN, towards moral rejuvenation of youths in the state.

He commended the leadership of the MSSN and their members for their victory and prayed Allah to reward them abundantly.

The governor assured the group of government continued support to encourage them in their activities.

Earlier, the Ameer, Malam Abubakar Isah said the state chapter had emerged overall winners for the last three years at competitions held in Jigawa, Katsina and Taraba States.

“The competition comprised of MSSN quiz, English and Arabic debates, English and Arabic readings, Essay writing, impromptu speech, spellings and pronunciation organised by National headquarters of the MSSN for the 19 northern states and Abuja.

“Sokoto state, however, received the award of the overall winner for the third time during last year’s National Islamic Vacation Course, held Dec. 25, 2019, at the Bayero University Kano,” he said.

Isah applauded the state government for the declaration of state of emergency on education and assured of their total support in promoting learning and character building in schools.

He thanked the governor and Sultan Sa’ ad Abubakar III for their unflinching support and cooperation to the society in particular and to Muslims and the religion of Islam in general. (NAN)

