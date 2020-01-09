Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday urged the state government to establish an institution of higher learning within the axis of Silame, Tangaza, Binji and Gudu Local Government Areas.

The House took the stand after agreeing to a motion to that effect, presented by Alhaji Faruk Balle (PDP- Gudu) and seconded by Alhaji Musa Miko (PDP- Tangaza) at plenary.

Corps members not victims in Yenagoa shooting, says NYSC Coordinator

Moving the motion, Balle said it was neceassary to have an institution within the three local government areas to enhance access to education in line with the state government commitment to education.

He noted that the three local councils have few schools, with Gudu local government having it’s only public secondary school established recently.

“There is urgent need for the establishment of such an institution within the axis of the aforementioned LGAs.

“We may wish to recall that there had been no secondary school in Gudu local government, if not for the prompt and urgent intervention of the present administration.

“Therefore, in the light of public interest and equitable distribution of institutions of higher learning across the state, there is need for the establishment of such institution in order to uplift the living standard of the people,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida.

NAN recalls that the Senate had on Nov. 6, 2018 passed a bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Silame local government area.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto).

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

