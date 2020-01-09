The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Ilorin West Local Government Area Kwara State have appealed to the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state.

The Stakeholders, who noted that both Saraki and AbdulRazaq hail from Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state, reminded the two leaders that any crisis ignited from the local government area would spread to all the remaining local government areas of the state.

While addressing a crowded press conference at the party’s secretariat along Agbo- Oba area of Ilorin metropolis yesterday, the chairman of Ilorin West PDP Stakeholders Forum, Alhaji Abdukjlkadir Oba Ajara, specifically appealed to Governor Abdulrazaq to toe the path of peace. He was flanked by the party chairman in the council, Alh Baba Akota.

Ajara noted that Saraki, had showed his preparedness to allow peace reign in the state by not only accepting the results of the last general elections in the state, but wishing the winners well.

He equally appealed to men of the state police command to be neutral in the current political crisis rocking the state, urging them to face their primary duty of maintaining security of lives and property.

Ajara also urged supporters of the PDP and Senator Saraki to remain calm and be law abiding at all times.

“Our appeal is to the two combatants who are from Ilorin West LGA to sheath their swords. Ilorin West is a prime LG in the state, if it goes haywire it will reverberate in all the remaining 15 local government areas of the state.

“I urge our people not to allow self-centered people to turn our state to centre of violence. We all know what happened in Kogi. We should maintain decorum. We should not see ourselves as causing trouble. We know how they came in and that’s why they are chasing shadow in the name of governance.

“They promised heaven on earth, but we’ve seen all they are capable of doing since they came in. Dr Bukola Saraki accepted results of the last general elections despite cases of over voting all over. People who made mistakes of putting them there are regretting now.

“We don’t want Ilorin West to set Kwara ablaze. So we call on governor Abdulrazaq to take charge to ensure peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship in all parts of the state.

