A Sales Representative, Hammed Lamidi, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N177,000 from his employer.

Lamidi, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that Lamidi committed the offences on April 3, 2019 at No.37, Post Office Road, Mushin.

Akadu alleged that the defendant stole the money belonging to Stella Olaosebikan Trading Stores.

He said the defendant stole the money being proceeds of some goods he sold from the shop.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb. 5, for mention.



(NAN)

