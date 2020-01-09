Lagos – The Lagos State Government ( LASG) on Wednesday announced that it would close two roads to traffic on Jan.9 and Jan.11 respectively.

It said that this was to facilitate the completion of the construction of the ongoing Lagos -Ibadan standard guage rail line within where the roads were located.

The Public Affairs unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation said this in a statement in Lagos.

It stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) Level Crossing in Ikeja and the Nigerian Brewery Level Crossing in Iganmu area would be affected by the closure.

It said that the PWD Level Crossing would be closed to traffic from 8.00 p.m. on Jan. 9 to 6. 00 a.m. on Jan. 10.

The statement also stated that the Nigerian Brewery Level Crossing in Iganmu area would be closed to traffic same time on Jan. 11.

“Alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilise during the course of the construction to ensure that motorists reach their various destinations with ease.

“The closure has also been slated at this time to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks,” it said.

According to the statement, motorists plying Ikeja axis are advised to access their destinations through Ilupeju Level Crossing and Ikeja Along Level Crossing.

It added that road users driving along Iganmu axis inward Surulere should make use of Costain Expressway and Orile Express corridor, Bode Thomas Street and Eric Moore Road.

“The Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to the residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors, to bear the pains.

“This project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi- modal transport system in the state.”

The government in the statetement urged road users to bear with it as it took steps to further create transport infrastructure in the state.

It said that tye standard rail line guage would improve the travel experience of commuters in the state when it would become functional. (NAN)

