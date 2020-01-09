Prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have stormed the Lagos offfice of National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) to register for their National Identification Number (NIN).

The students who trooped out in their large numbers were seen as early as 7am today both in and outside the Lagos State Enrolment Centres of NIMC office at 1b Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja.

This is coming after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) called on all prospective candidates for its 2020 UTME to acquire the NIN to ensure the biometric and other necessary details of a candidate were captured, to check examination malpractice.

The Acting-Director-General of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Hadiza Dagabana, further explained that making NIN a criterion for all examinations in the country would help to stop impersonation and other forms of malpractices.

She informed that registration for NIN had already started at the Primary School level of education across the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said over 650 Computer Based Test (CBT), centres have so far been accredited for its upcoming 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board has fixed this year’s examination for March 14 to April 4, while an optional mock examination for candidates is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Similarly, the board had said that it would commence the sales of its registration documents from Monday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Feb. 17.

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin,said on Sunday in Lagos that arrangements for the commencement of the sales of the documents nationwide had been concluded.

“We are set to go. Logistics have been put in place to ensure a smooth process.

“Like you may know, over 650 CBT centres have been accredited for this year’s examination and the board expects nothing short of the best practices.

“We have clearly defined the process, just like we have also put mechanism in place that will address any challenge or challenges that may arise before, during and even after the examination.

“We also want to emphasise the fact that there is no going back on the use of the National Identification Number (NIN), for the acquisition of the registration documents by prospective candidates,” he said.

He urged candidates seeking to sit for this year’s UTME and who are yet to acquire the NIN to intensify efforts to do so in order to participate in the examination.

“My advice to the candidates ahead of the registration is to ensure that they seek advice or help from officials of the board.

“They should not involve third parties. They should always ensure too that they secure their personal data.

“They should not disclose it to anyone, not even the JAMB officials, because doing so could lead to mutilation of their records and other implications that could affect them much later in life.

“The board also wishes to state that the sale of Direct Entry forms closes same day as the UTME forms. There will be no extension,” Benjamin declared.

JAMB will conduct i 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) between March 14 and April 4.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, disclosed this while hosting State Commissioners of Education on Monday in Abuja.

Oloyede also said the registrations for its mock examinations would hold between Jan. 13 and Feb. 1, 2020 while the mock examinations would hold on Feb. 18, 2020.

He explained that the registration for the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry would also run simultaneously between Jan. 13 and Feb. 17, 2020.

According to him, the board is bringing in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as directed by the National Assembly and Federal Executive Council, to conduct the 2020 UTME.

