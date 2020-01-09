A Pastor who allegedly hires people to stage miracles aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of his church, has been busted by the Lagos State Police.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who disclosed that the Pastor identified simply as Elijah is currently on the run, said six people were arrested in connection with the fake miracles.

The arrested suspects identified as Lawal Damilola (29), Makinde Folashade (49), Babayemi Joke (37), Precious Sunday (20), Victoria Emmanuel (42) and Gift Adams (42) aided Elijah in conducting fake miracles at Festac Town, Airport Road and Ikoyi.

It was also learnt that the suspects all confessed to receiving N3,000 from the fake pastor to stage the fake miracles.

