The police on Thursday arraigned a 23-year-old mechanic, Peter Zamani in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing N20,000, a power bank and two cell phones from a motorist.

Zamani, who lives in Wuse Zone 5 Abuja, is charged with two counts of joint act and extortion.

The prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, told the court that the matter was reported by the complainant, Dike Okoli who lives in Wuse, Abuja, at the Utako Police Station, on Dec. 19, 2019

Ijeoma alleged that the defendant on Dec. 16, 2019 at 11 p.m. along with three others, distracted the complainant’s attention while driving on the Aminu Kano crescent Wuse II, Abuja, and stole his money, cell phone and power bank from the passenger seat.

The prosecutor alleged that when the complainant ran after the suspect to recover the phone, the defendant and his accomplices threatened to beat him up.

She said that Zamani was arrested at the scene of the crime and the IPhone 6 was recovered from him but others escaped.

Ukagha said offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for hearing.

