Premier League leaders Liverpool has confirmed Liam Millar has returned to the Reds from his loan spell with Kilmarnock.

Liam re-joined Kilmarnock for the season in August after signing a new deal with the Reds. He’d previously spent the latter half of 2018-19 at Rugby Park.

The 20-year-old had made 22 appearances, scoring one goal, with Killieso far this season before the clubs agreed to end his loan deal during the current transfer window.

We can confirm Liam Millar has returned to the club from his loan spell with @KilmarnockFC. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2020

