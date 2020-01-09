Lazio has been handed a €20,000 (£16,958) fine for their fans’ racist abuse of Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, but have temporarily avoided a stadium closure.

The former Liverpool forward was subjected to abhorrent chants from sections of the Lazio supporters in last Sunday’s Serie A clash at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

​Balotelli made officials aware of what was being heard from the away section of the ground and the match was temporarily brought to a halt. A stadium announcement was then made during the game urging the away fans not to sing discriminatory songs towards the forward.

Afterwards, Lazio condemned their away supporters for their actions with a statement, declaring: “As always, Lazio dissociates in the most taxing way from the discriminatory behavior carried out by a very small minority of fans during the match against Brescia.

“The club once again reiterates its condemnation of such unjustified misconduct and confirms its intent to prosecute those who in fact betray their sporting passion, causing serious damage to the image of the club.”

The Serie A has been notorious this season for racism, with Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly also being subjected to offensive chanting in Italy this season.

