The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, said that 114 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the first 55 days of his assumption of office.

Odumosu stated this while giving his stewardship in the last 55 as the incumbent Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The CP said this while addressing newsmen at a news conference which held at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

“I assumed duty as the 26th Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command on Novmber14, 2019, and the last 55 days had been quite eventful and tasking.

“It is worthy to note that crime rate has drastically reduced within the period under review.

“From November that I took over till date, the command arrested 114 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 22 armed robbery attempts,” he said.

The commissioner said that seven armed robbery suspects died during various exchanges of gunfire with the police.

“Fourteen suspects were arrested for cultism, three arrested for kidnapping and 82 arrested for murder cases.

“The state also recorded nine cases of suicide.

“The command recovered 11 stolen vehicles and so far 2,300 motorcycles were impounded during the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws,” he said.

Odumosu said that his mission as commissioner was to provide a safe and secure state that would guarantee socio-economic wellbeing for the people and enhance quality of life.

He said that this would be achieved through a more courageous, dedicated, humane and professional policing in the state.

“Our policy plans for 2020 include full implementation of community based policing and strategies that will close the gaps between the police and the public to foster cordial relationship.

“Also, feasibility policing and prompt response to distress calls as well as intelligently led policing approach, professional and unbiased investigation of criminal cases and diligent prosecution will be carried out.

“There will also be respect for all and protection of human rights and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Also, the command will collaborate with other relevant security agencies in curbing crimes and criminality in the state,” he said.

The commissioner added that capacity building for officers and men of the command with enhanced welfare packages would also be put in place.

He said this would encourage the officers to put in their best in fighting crimes in the state.

He said that cultism and gangsterism had also been brought to their barest minimum since he assumed office.

“We identified the major cultist groups to include: ‘Eye’ Confraternity, ‘Aiye’ Confraternity, ‘One million boys’ of Ajegunle, ‘Fadeyi’ boys, ‘Akala’ boys at Mushin, ‘Awawa’ boys at Agege, and ‘Ijesha’ boys of Surulere.

“We arrested over 100 members of the ‘One million boys’ gang on Dec. 31 during a night raid based on information that they were going to carry out a carnival in Ajegunle.

“We had reviewed our strategies and initiated far reaching approaches to totally eradicate the menace of cultism in our streets,” he said.

Odumosu thanked the members of the public for their cooperation in providing necessary information that had helped the police in dealing with crimes effectively in the state.

