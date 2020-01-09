Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved N428. 4 million for payment outstanding Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to staff of the state- owned University of Science and Technology, Aliero.T

he Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Dikko in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, in a statement said that Gov. Bagudu graciously approved the payment of the EAA to academic and non- academic staff of the university.

She expressed optimism that the gesture would boost the morale of the university staff, stressing that it would improve the quality of teaching and learning in the institution.

“On behalf of the ministry and entire university staff, I sincerely express my gratitude to the governor for his commitment towards education development of the state,” Dikko said.

The permanent secretary also appealed to the academic staff to appreciate the gesture by calling – off the ongoing strike.“The ongoing negotiations for the remaining outstanding demands will continue, ” she said.

The university staff, on Dec. 17 2019, embarked on an indefinite strike.They are demanding for the full implementation of the 2018 Memorandum of Action (MoA)signed between the state government, University Management and the staff.

The MoA covers staff welfare, implementation and payment of promotion arrears, annual increments and arrears of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and staff contributory pension.

