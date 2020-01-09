Following the Kaduna gas explosion that claimed many lives and destroyed properties, the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has cautioned consumers on the safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other cylinders.

Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma who was on an assessment in Kaduna urged Nigerian consumers to patronize only SON certified LPG and other cylinders with necessary markings in order to safeguard their homes, offices and surroundings from avoidable fire incidents from substandard cylinders.

Poor regulation and the Kaduna gas explosion

Represented by Engr. Nwaoma Olujie, Group Head, LPG, Aboloma warned Importers of cylinders to adhere strictly to the SON procedures for the importation of the product which according to him is classified as life-endangering.

He reiterated the need for consumers to look out for necessary embossed markings on all imported LPG ylinders as specified in the Nigeria Industrial Standard NIS 69:2013 such manufacturer’s brand name and country of origin.

He added that test pressure, tare weight, SON Product registration number with prefix FA and year of manufacture should be other features to be looked out for by consumers.

“Look out for SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) Logo and number on certified, locally manufactured Cylinders in addition to the markings specified for the imported products.

“The specified life span of LPG Cylinders in Nigeria is 15years during which the cylinders must be requalified twice, after every 5years,” he added

He disclosed that SON has put in place a rigorous procedure for the certification of imported and locally manufactured LPG Cylinders for use in Nigeria to guarantee the safety and durability of the product.

The SON DG urge consumers of gas cylinders to ensure proper handling of the product in transit as well as during use, while reminding gas plants to adhere to necessary safety precautions.

“All LPG dispensing Plants to ensure due certification of their vessels as provided by the SON Act, stressing that SON officers in the 42 State offices across the Nation have been directed to inspect all LPG plants to ensure the certification or re-certification of all installed vessels as the case may be. The full weight of the law, he said shall be brought to bear on any plant and owner who fail to comply with this mandatory requirement of the SON Act,”

He further commiserated with the families of the victims of the Kaduna gas explosion, condemning the incident as avoidable if all necessary precautions were adhered to by the gas dealers.

Commenting on the gas explosion while receiving the SON delegation comprising the Ag. Director Operations Mr. Dauda Yakubu, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan expressed appreciation to SON Management on the condolence.

He assured of the Kaduna State Government’s preparedness to partner with SON and other Stakeholders for the benefit of the people.

Mr. Aruwan reiterated the Government’s directive to shut down all gas retailing outlets in residential and high risk areas in the State, adding that a Committee has been set up to identify areas to relocate them to for safety of lives and properties.

caption: Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Mr. Samuel Aruwan (Middle) with the SON delegation to deliver the Director General’s condolence to the Kaduna State Government and people.

