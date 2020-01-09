Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“It’s been a rough couple years,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.

The star said he was aware of social media speculation that he had a drug problem, after he was pictured looking unwell with blotches on his skin.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by ticks.

The symptoms often include a rash, muscle pain, and tiredness

