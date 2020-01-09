Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.
“It’s been a rough couple years,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.
View this post on Instagram
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
READ ALSO: Adele shows off slimmer look in Anguilla (Photos)
The star said he was aware of social media speculation that he had a drug problem, after he was pictured looking unwell with blotches on his skin.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by ticks.
The symptoms often include a rash, muscle pain, and tiredness
Discussion about this post