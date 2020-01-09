A man Mr. Samson Salau, has described how he buys and sells AK-47 guns and pistols to rampaging armed robbers and bandits who have been terrorizing some states in the North.

In a video clip obtained by PRNigeria, Salau made the confession in Hausa while being interrogated by DSP Hassan Gimba Sule, the Minna Sector Commander, of the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Special Tactical Squad.

The Plateau State-born suspect, said he has engaged in the illicit business of trading dangerous ammunition to robbers for over three years now. He explained that he normally get the supply of the lethal guns from a man called Zed in Jos.

“After buying the AK-47, rounds of , and pistols, I export and sell them to bandits and robbers in Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Nasarawa States. I do buy a pisol for N90,000 and sell t for N120,000.

“In the last three years, I have purchased and sold about 100 AK-47 guns and 30 pistols. I bought and also sold about 2,000 to 10,000 rounds of magazines, and 2000 bullets. “I normally buy a round of magazine for AK-47 for N300 and sell it N450.

While I get a pack of bullets for pistols at N300. I then sell it for N400,” he disclosed. , who was arrested in Minna, Niger State’s capital, and caught with two pistols and 46 bullets, promised to cooperate with the Police in tracking and arresting the dealers who regularly patronize him.

