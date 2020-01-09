A 24 -year-old house wife, Odunayo Olamiwo, on Thursday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing a pair of women’s slippers worth N2,000.

The defendant whose address was not provided is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Dec. 22, 2019 at about 1:30 p.m., at Okeraye Street in Okitipupa, stole the a pair of slippers belonging to one Kikelomo Oluyeye.

Orogbemi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunus, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Al-Yunus ordered that the surety must provide evidence of one year tax clearance to the state government.

He adjourned the case untill Jan. 16 for further hearing.

