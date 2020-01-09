Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, after a six-week private visit to Canada have said that they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

The said they intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.

Last week Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had gone to Canada on one of their first official engagements on British soil was a visit to Canada House at Trafalgar Square, where they extended their thanks to High Commissioner Janice Charette and her staff for the hospitality they received in Canada.

The two spent Christmas in Canada with their baby son, Archie, along with Meghan’s mother.

The couple were seen jogging and hiking during their stay in Canada.

The duchess, a former actress, is well-acquainted with Toronto, where she lived and worked while on the cast of the U.S. TV drama Suits.

Here’s that statement in full:

A personal message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

Film corporation, military set for Abu-Ali’s documentary

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

“Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Buckingham Palace responded with a statement saying:

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Prince Harry, Meghan visit Canada House after return to Britain



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

