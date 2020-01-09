Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), former Minister of State, Niger-Delta Affairs, now Minister of State, Labor & Employment, has said ‘that the cowards amongst us are those who are not courageous to proclaim their fixation to a political group like some of us.’

He said the cowards who, according to him are ‘fixated alright, but they pretend to be neutral whilst fighting the cause of a political persuasion will soon realize that ‘there’s no backdoor to power

The Senior Advocate in a series of Tweets on Wednesday said warned Public officers further that they must always bear in mind the cliche that power is transient. They have limited time to make their modest contributions and bow out for others to continue. No one can annex public office as a personal chattel. That’s why I recoil from the razzmatazz of public office.

Service to the common man ought to culminate in public service because then you hold the levers of power to make things happen for them. Curiously, those who have always shown a passion to fight for the common man are expected to keep away from public office. It’s a funny paradox

The preoccupation of the ‘common man’ should not be to deride their ‘heroes’ who are going into public office. Their concern should be that their ‘heroes’ do not lose the characteristics of empathy and compassion in the whole revelry that is commonly associated with public office

Some have become so fixated on their political allegiance that they HATE anyone that have not suffered their kind of emotional arrest. Fixation is loyalty and it is not bad. Politics, like religion is about loyalty. It is the resultant hatred for others that bothers on stupidity

The cowards amongst us are those who are not courageous to proclaim their fixation to a political group like some of us. They’re fixated alright, but they pretend to be neutral whilst fighting the cause of a political persuasion. They’ll soon realize there’s no backdoor to power

