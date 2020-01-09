A Karu Grade I Area court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced three friends to six months imprisonment each for stealing a cell phone worth N85,000.

The judge, Abdullahi Jibrin, sentenced Ebuka Mbani, Abdul Ahmed and Mohammed Abubakar following their guilty plea for joint act and theft.

Jibrin, however, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N10,000 each.

He ordered them to pay N20,000 in compensation to the complainant.

The judge warned the three friends to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that one Basset Ekong of Durumi, Abuja reported the matter at the Durumi Police Station on Dec. 10, 2019.

Adeyanju said that the complainant alleged that the three friends jointly conspired and stole his cell phone, valued at N85,000, power bank and N10,000 cash.

The prosecutor said that the phone was recovered from the convicts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

