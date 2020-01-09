Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany.

The England international has no release clause in his long-term contract that currently keeps him at the club until the end of June 2022.

Borussia Dortmund feel they would not be able to find a suitable replacement in this window.

However, a summer move for Sancho looks a lot more likely with numerous major European clubs showing interest in the 19-year old.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.

