Former cruiserweight boxing champion, Bash Ali has vowed to continue to work with relevant stakeholders to stage a Guinness World Record title fight in Nigeria.

Bash Ali

Ali said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to a statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development that the Federal Government had not approved the fight.

The Legal Department of the ministry had written to the boxer to desist from peddling false claims about a non-existent approval from the office of the Minister to embark on the fight.

The 63- year-old former champion however insist that all hands will be on deck to hold the much talked about fight despite the distractions.

“I have met with my lawyer to discuss what the Ministry of Sport sent to us yesterday

“In paragraph 2, the Ministry admitted that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Minister to meet with us. To meet with US to discuss what? Or to do what? he said.

Ali said he will continue to engage with the ministry and other stakeholders to make the fight a reality.

Bash Ali in 1985 made history as the first World Boxing Federation (WBF) cruiserweight boxing champion from Africa.

The 63 – year old former boxing champion is seeking to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest boxer to challenge for a world title fight.

The former boxer who has not competed professionally for more than a decade is seeking to take on a yet-to- be identified American boxer in a bid to clinch the world record.

The proposed fight has, however, been fraught with lots of controversies and litigation. ( NAN)



