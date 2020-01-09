Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman, Agege Local Government area of Lagos State, says both the Federal and internally generated revenue accrued to the council will be utilised to meet people’s needs.

Egunjobi made the assertion at the 2020 Budget Presentation Retreat held on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun.

MOSOP leadership crisis deepens, as 2 factions emerge

According to him, the 2020 Budget is consolidating on the participatory planning process in achieving economic development.

“We would judiciously utilise our monthly statutory allocations from the Federal Government in addition to what we generate inwardly to pursue our plans and programmes.

“Also, the need to expand our revenue base cannot be overemphasised as such, we would continue to explore avenues of achieving this development,” he said.

The council chief added that the four development pillars of the Lagos State Development Plans remained the yardstick for the council’s budget in 2020 fiscal year.

Egunjobi said that Economic, Infrastructure, Social and Society; as well sustainable development would be the paramount focus of his administration.

“We would continue to pursue the said objectives in the current year.

“Participatory planning has continued to remain paramount in achieving economic growth and development,” he noted.

Egunjobi said that all developmental issues would be prioritised to ensure that all wards in the council continue to feel the impact of his administration.

The chairman said this would enhance achieving the goals and objectives of the local government in meeting the aspirations of the populace in the year.

According to him, the goals and objectives in the current year will also focus on maintenance of existing infrastructure facilities, public utilities and maintenance of a tidy environment.

Egunjobi said that provision of educational equipment and materials in all vocational centres and primary schools and continued empowerment for women and youths would be focussed on.

He added that there would be provision of drugs and other equipment for Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and staff clinic and continued support for security service providers would also be the council’s priorities.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

