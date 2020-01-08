

Kano State Government has filed a preliminary Objections challenging the Jurisdiction of the higher Court to entertain the ongoing case between some elders and the state government over the creation of new Emirates in the state.



The state Attorney General Barrister Ibrahim Mutar, filed another objections against the Elders led by Bashir Tofa that they lack Locus Standi to speak for over 20 Millions Kano Peoples in the matter of the creation of the new Emirate Councils.

He However, Barrister said in a counter affidavit that the creation of the new Emirate Council is a matter of Public Interest which some 20 elders could not stand for over 20 Millions Kano indigenes.

He than filed three Counter Affidavits dated 31th December which includes notice of Preliminary Objections against the Elders, Memorandum of Conditional Appearance and Counter Affidavit seeking for interlocutory Injunction.

On his part, Barrister AB Muhmud Counsel to the Plaintiff,s, protested the Attorney General Barrister Ibrahim Mukthar late serving of the Counter Affidavits which he said were filed since 31th December but were served to them only on 7th January 2020.

The Presiding Judge Justice Nuradeen Sagir who is the State Chief Justice waded into the matter, on the late serving of the preliminary Objections by the State Attorney General too resolved it amicably.

Barrister Sagir Gezawa another Plaintiff Counsel said they were in the Court challenging the ascent of the New Law Creating Several Emirate Councils in Kano.

The Presiding Judge Justice Nuradeen Sagir of the Kano High Court 1, adjourned the case to 27 January 2020 at 10am for continuation of hearings in the Motion on Notice in the Matter.



