Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has prayed a Chief Magistrate Court in Zuba, FCT, to vacate its order on the reversal of an electronic cash transfer of N270, 000 wrongly done by a customer, Christopher Chukwu to one Ali Musa.

The bank made the application in the resumed hearing in the case filed by Chukwu against Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. on Wednesday.

Mr Bernand Esan, Counsel to the bank, urged the court to vacate its order dated Sept. 30, 2019, directing the bank to revert back the money to the plaintiff (Chukwu).

Esan said the money was wrongly transferred by the plaintiff on Sept. 11, 2019 from his account number 623962592 domiciled at Fidelity Bank Plc to one Ali Musa with Account 0118934902 domiciled at Union Bank.

He added that the said amount in question was withdrawn before the court order was served to the bank.

The union bank lawyer said Musa withdrew the money within the hour when the money hit his account on Sept. 11, 2019.

Earlier, Chukwu, who was not represented by counsel, told the court that the incident happened on Sept. 11, 2019 and N270, 000 was involved in the transaction.

He explained that as soon as the incident happened, he complained to the bank and he was promised that his complain was receiving “serious attention”.

Chukwu said he then went back to his Bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, where he was advised to institute an action against Union Bank, hence the present suit.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Ahmed Illelah, adjourned the matter until Thursday Jan. 9, for ruling in application filed by union Bank. (NAN)

