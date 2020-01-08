The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Ben Nwoye has advised politicians in the country to concentrate on the provision of socio amenities that will better the lives of the people that elected them into office rather than thinking of positions they will occupy in 2023.

Nwoye, who is also a crown Prince of Amuri Anchient Kingdom, noted that the time of deceptive leadership is gone hence the need for political office holders to impress those that voted them into office.

He spoke yesterday while reacting to the title of “Dike Eji Ejemba of Amuri Kingdom” conferred on the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the traditional ruler of Amuri Anchient Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Charles Nwoye.

The Enugu APC chairman commended Ekweremadu for his many achievements in politics, adding that he has brought a lot of developmental projects to his community and beyond.

Nwoye further reminded politicians that Nigerians were watching them over their performance while in office and explained that the honour done to Ekweremadu was beyond politics, but because of his achievements.

“Nigerians are watching our current leaders as the time for deceptive leadership is gone. The people may have no ability to recall politicians, but one day they will seek political office holders to account for their stewardship.

“Whatever position God places you in, look beyond that political office and think about the interest of people who elected you. Stop engaging in politics of next year election. Think about working, not how I get elected or how do I get elected to the next position.

“Talk about 2020, what you can do to better the lives of people who elected you and not about getting ticket for 2023 election.

“2023 is still very far away,” Nwoye stated.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Amuri Ancient Kingdom, Igwe Nwoye described Ekweremadu as a very successful politician who had been working tirelessly to put smiles on the faces of his people.

“It may interest you to know that Ekweremadu grew up and schooled here in Nkanu land.

“Ekweremadu is my friend, in 2012 as a safety professional and practitioner in the oil and gas industry and multinationals when I mooted the ideal of joining politics to vie for local government chairmanship election, he advised me that I cannot cope with the challenges in politics,” he said.

