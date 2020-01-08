The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres made another appeal for peace Wednesday, echoing a similar message he delivered on Monday.

That message: Stop escalation, exercise maximum restraint, restart dialogue, renew international cooperation.

The secretary general continues his active engagement with relevant actors, UN Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

“It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford,” Dujarric said. (CNN)

