Senegalese striker and Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been crowned as the 2019 African Player of the Year.

The 27-year old Senegalese striker claimed the top prize for the first time on Tuesday at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony held in Egypt.

READ ALSO: Grateful to be African Women’s Player for the fourth time – Oshoala



Mane beat his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah of Egypt who won the award the last two years, as well as Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

However, neither Salah nor Mahrez attended the event.

Giving his acceptance speech, Mane said, “I am really happy and at the same time I am really proud to win this award. It’s a big day for me.”

According to CAF statistics, the Senegalese scored 34 goals and made 12 assists in 61 appearances last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

