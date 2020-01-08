Over 100 suspected members of the ‘one million boys‘ confraternity have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command during an overnight raid on Tuesday.



The suspects were allegedly arrested during their annual celebration in the Ajegunle area of Ajeromi Ifelodun Laocal Government Area, in Lagos.

3 men docked over alleged possession of 2 human skulls



The suspects who were brandishing cutlasses, were about to unleash mayhem on residents, when intelligence filtered to the state police boss, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who detailed operatives to the area, leading to the arrest of the suspects.



While speaking on the arrests, CP Odumosu also revealed that the Command had arrested over 1,000 suspects for various offence in the last two month, while seven others were killed during gun battle.



Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, at the state command headquarters in Ikeja, Odumosu further disclosed that 27 assorted firearms were also recovered from the arrested suspects.



While giving a breakdown of the total arrests made, the state police boss said 114 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 46 suspects were arrested for cultism, three were arrested for kidnapping, 82 suspects were arrested for murder.



He said another 447 suspects were arrested during a raid of a criminal hideout, while another 383 social miscreants were arrested.



Speaking on the arrests, Odumosu said the arrests were a summary of the modest achievements of the command.

He said: “ It is worthy to note that, crime rate in Lagos state has drastically reduced within the period under review. From November 2019 to date, the Command arrested 114 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 72 armed robbery attempts.

Seven armed robbery suspects died during exchange of fire with the Police. 46 suspects were arrested for cultism. Three suspects were arrested for kidnapping and 82 suspects were arrested for murder.

The state recorded nine cases of suicide. 25 assorted firearms with lots of ammunition of different calibre were recovered.



“ The Command also recovered 11 stolen vehicles. 2,300 Motorcycles were impounded during enforcement of Lagos State Traffic Laws, All the motorcycles impounded were handed over to Taskforce in Oshodi, for further action.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Command raided some criminal hideouts, uncompleted and abandoned buildings in different parts of the State.

A total of 447 suspects were arrested over the last one month and taken to Taskforce, Oshodi for further action. Out of this number, 53 were warned and released while 394 were charged to court. Out of those charged to court, 296 were convicted, while 98 are still awaiting trial.



“ The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants which I established, took the battle to the doorsteps of social miscreants at Ikorodu, Agege, Itire, Isheri-Oshun and Oshodi.

192 suspects were arrested. Out of this number, 38 were warned and released while 87 were charged to court. 67 are currently being profiled. Two locally made pistols with 30 unexpended cartridges, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and some cutlasses and axes were recovered from the hoodlums.”



Odumosu however admonished parents and guardians to monitor the movements and activities of their wards, and make sure their gathering on public space are legitimate.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

