Plateau Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Mohamed Mohamed, says the State Government has purchased a bus terminal from the Nasarawa State Government.

Mohammed disclosed to news men on Wednesday in Jos.

He said after the creation of Nasarawa State from the former Plateau State, the terminal became the property of the Nasarawa State Government, but that the facility was repurchased by the Plateau Government at the end of 2019.

He said that the Plateau Government was working proactively to revamp the state-owned Transportation Service, Plateau Express Service, in order to make it among the leading transport companies in Nigeria.

The commissioner said the newly-purchased bus terminal would be renovated after which the government would purchase more vehicles to make the transportation service very viable.

He said that the buses purchased would be used for both intra and interstate transportation services.

He also disclosed that the Plateau Express town service might be revamped, after the purchase of additional vehicles.

Mohammed, then, disclosed that the proposed Plateau Traffic Management Agency, when established, would help to sanitise the transport sector in the state.

He said the agency would also curtail road accidents, boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and create job opportunities for the unemployed youths.

