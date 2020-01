Dino Melaye, former senator representing Kogi West has shared pictures from his birthday party in which held in Dubai.

The birthday party had in attendance the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former APC chieftain, Timi Frank, political activist, Deji Adeyanju, Dubai based big boy, Hushpuppi etc.

READ ALSO: Kogi West rerun: Dino Melaye casts vote



Share this: Twitter

Facebook