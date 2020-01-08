Abuja – The world record holder in para- powerlifting’s women lightweight category, Esther Oyema, says she is optimistic of a good performance at the upcoming World Cup scheduled for February in Abuja.

The tournament is billed for Feb. 5 to Feb. 7.

Oyema said on Tuesday that she has intensified her training ahead of the competition.

“I have been preparing very hard for this tournament, especially as it is taking place on my home soil. We (Nigerian athletes) have to make a statement here at home.

“By the grace of God, I will do my best and I am hopeful that my efforts will yield great success for myself and my country,” she said.

You cannot continue to collect salaries, not working, Wike tells Judges

Oyema commended the efforts of Queen Uboh, President of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, for ensuring that more competitions were available to prepare the athletes.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

