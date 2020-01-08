Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a transfer demand to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

After their Tuesday humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in the EFL Cup, Solskjaer insisted that they needed to strengthen the team starting this month.

“We have got a few months left of the season and we can’t weaken ourselves. We have got to strengthen ourselves if any movement is going to happen,” Solskjaer said in his post-match conference.

United’s skipper Ashley Young was left out of the squad to play Manchester City on Tuesday night amid speculation over a move to Inter Milan and when asked his captain, Solskjaer said that the question was supposed to be directed to the player.

“I don’t know. You have got to ask Ash. For me, it is about focusing on the next game,” he responded.

The 34-year-old is free to talk to clubs outside Europe with his contract expiring this summer and talks over a switch to Inter have been opened with Sky Sports reporting that manager Antonio Conte is keen to land the player.

