Niniola remembered her late father on the anniversary of his death by paying tribute to him on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her father, who was murdered, and wrote:

On this day years ago ,you were taken away from us but instead of being sad I choose to celebrate your life.

And to let you know that the seed you planted on this earth has germinated…

I wish you were here Daddy to See your Baby…I MISS U DADDY SIMEON OLAOSEBIKAN APATA!!! I’m forever proud to be from EKITI STATE because of you.

Omooluwoleja

Your Favourite Daugh

