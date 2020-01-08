A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Lukmon Olumo has urged residents of the state to cooperate with both the state and Federal Governments for the purpose of developing the communities.

Olumo, representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1 in the House, said in an interview that both Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state and President Muhammadu Buhari have been working for the development of the state and the country respectively since they got to power.

The lawmaker appealed to residents of Lagos State to give Governor Sanwo-Olu enough time to carry out his duties and fulfill his electoral promises.

“Mr. Governor is fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of the state.

“He is fixing the roads gradually. We had rainy season, nobody can build roads during rainy season or else you would just waste your money.

“But, day in day out, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure as well as the Public Works are working.

“The drainages are being cleared. Just recently, I went to inspect System 5, which covers Surulere to Ajegunle Boundary, it had not been touched in the last 12 years, but Mr. Governor gave the people of the area a relief by clearing it,” he said.

Olumo however, appealed to the people of Lagos not to destroy government properties, which he said cost money.

He cautioned the people not to throw refuse inside the canal or drains, saying that refuse would affect the drains and cause destruction, and begged that government infrastructure should be put into better usage.

On the activities of the Federal Government, Olumo said that there is no gain without pain, and that if the people could compare “16 years of nothing to four years of something,” they would see the difference.

“Our roads are getting better, I travel by road and I can see a lot of improvement on our roads, even in Lagos.

“When last did they touch our bridges in Lagos State, but they are being touched now. From Ojuelegba you can see, works are ongoing on them.

“The rail system is working; you can move from here to Ibadan by rail, the one that would take you days is now taking two hours, from Kaduna to Abuja is just about two hours by rail. It would take some pains to enjoy them, but we will get there,” he said.

On the highpoints of Year 2019 in the Lagos Assembly, the lawmaker said that it had been a wonderful period, and that the people of Lagos State should expect the best from the assembly “under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker. For me as a new comer, I have enjoyed every bit of my stay in the House in the last six months. It has been a worthwhile experience.”

Olumo said further that there has been a new government in place in the state, and that the watchword is to have an excellent relationship with the executive.

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa has extended a hand of fellowship to the governor and I believe there is a cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“You can see the speedy rate at which the budget of Year 2020 was passed today. I expect more of such relationships, which will translate to a better standard of living for the people of Lagos State because, once the arms of government work together, we will get the best results, and make life worthwhile for our people in Lagos State,” he said.

