The Lagos State government has commenced the May/June e-registration of senior secondary school candidates in public schools, ahead of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos on the free registration of candidates for the examination, the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said that the e-registration would take off from Jan. 9 and end on Jan. 31.

According to her, the exercise will cover all the 322 senior secondary schools in the state, with a total of 47,804 candidates benefitting.

Adefisayo said that the e-registration would require the full attendance of candidates and cooperation of all principals to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

She added that candidates must be regular and punctual in school so as to be captured in the exercise.

The commissioner said that ahead of the commencement of the exercise, her ministry had organised training for the data capturing officers, both from the ministry and the six education districts in the state, who would handle the e-registration.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, while welcoming the participants, implored them to imbibe all the technicalities the training would avail them.

She said that the ministry had purchased webcam cameras and other devices to be used for the data capturing.

Adelaja affirmed that the training was necessary to enable the officers know the applications and website to log on to while capturing candidates’ data.

All these, she said, were necessary steps towards having an error-free registration process.

Reports said that a total of 44,645 candidates were registered for WASSCE in the 2019 e-registration exercise by the state government. (NAN)



