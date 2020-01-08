Rivers State Government has reiterated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no power to investigate the financial transactions of the state.



Reacting to statements credited to the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, stated that EFCC can only investigate the government if it vacates the Federal High Court judgment that declared that it cannot investigate the financial transactions of the government.

“ Magu cannot claim that that judgement cannot stand, except he wants Nigerians to believe that he has started issuing instructions to the Supreme Court.



“It is unfortunate that in a democracy someone holding a public office would want to muzzle the Court, “the Commissioner said.

On the allegation that Rivers State is the second capital of money laundering in Nigeria after Lagos, the Information boss wondered how the EFCC arrived at that conclusion.

“To justify this allegation, the EFCC should make public the names of people they have arrested and prosecuted in Rivers State over money laundering. If this is not done, Magu’s statement would just be seen as mere playing to the gallary to enjoy cheap publicity”, he said.

He stated that the Rivers State Government will support EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law, but will reject any attempt to subvert the rule of law in the state.

The Commissioner advised the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to be patient and desist from the illegality of arrogating to himself the judicial powers of courts.



“The EFCC should desist from self help and unnecessary political propaganda, as it will yield no results, ” he stated.

Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday had been reported to have said: “I think Rivers is the next to Lagos in terms of crime. This is the headquarter of money laundering because there is a lot of oil money here,” he said.

“Nothing is going to stop us. Even the issue of the court order allegedly obtained by Dr Peter Odili and co to stop the EFCC from investigation and prosecution is still at the Supreme Court. We are on it.

“I am telling you that, that judgement cannot stand; it will only take some time but it cannot hold and we are going to conclude the investigation.

“There are so many investigations we are doing. I am sure the matter has suffered for about 13 years now. We are going to test it. The matter is in the Supreme Court. We will follow it up.

“That decision that is pending in the Supreme Court cannot hold water again. There is a subsequent judgment that has overridden it.

“Other judgments say nobody, not even a judge, not even the Judiciary, not even the court can stop us from investigating and prosecuting.”

“Let me also use this medium to warn against illegal oil bunkering. Perpetrators should desist from their nefarious operations. The EFCC is resolute in its fight against economic sabotage and oil theft,” he said.

“The Niger Delta is highly significant to our national economy and the Commission will continue to do all that is lawful and patriotic in ensuring that operators of illegal oil bunkering are brought to book.”



