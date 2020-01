Actress, Sola Kosoko is 40 today and she woke up to a pleasant surprise from her dad, veteran actor Jide Kosoko and sister, Bidemi Kosoko.

While still asleep, Jide and Bidemi Kosoko showed up with other close-knit family members, carrying cakes, picture frame, gifts accompanied by Trumpeters.Blown away with the gesture, Sola Kosoko couldn’t stop beaming with hearty smiles.

