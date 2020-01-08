US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman said that the “initial assessments” following the Iranian strikes “are positive, and we pray those reports are true.”

Speaking this morning at a conference in Jerusalem, Friedman said, “Our military is by far the strongest in the world, and our cause is just. We pray to God that we will prevail overwhelmingly and without loss of innocent life, and I am confident, that with our president’s leadership, we will defeat the great threats of our time and bring about a more just and more peaceful world.” (CNN)

Daily Times reports that Iran promised to attack Israeli if US responds to Iran attack.

