Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing US troops overnight. If you’re just getting read in, here’s what we know so far:

No casualties: A US official told CNN that there were no initial reports of any US casualties from the attack, but an assessment of the impact of the strikes is underway. Iraq’s joint military command said there were no casualties among Iraqi military forces.

Iran warned Iraq before the strike: Iraq received “an official verbal message” from Iran about the missile attack before it happened. Iraq said the warning was reportedly passed to the US.

The motive: The attack was retaliation by Iran after its top general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.The rockets pose a direct challenge to Trump, who just yesterday issued a threat to Iran: “If Iran does anything that it shouldn’t be doing, they will be suffering the consequences and very strongly,” the President said.

How the US is responding: President Trump is expected to address the nation this morning. On Twitter, he said that “all is well!”, (CNN)

