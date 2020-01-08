The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has presented Certificate of Occupancy for a land to the President of Afrexim Bank, Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, during a courtesy visit to the Governor by the Management of the Bank at Government House, Owerri.

The Governor led the team to the 5 hectares of land along airport road, Ngor-Okpala, donated by the State Government for the construction of a 60 billion Naira state-of-the-art Testing/Certification and Quality Control Centre by the Bank, in Imo State.

In June 2019, few weeks after his swearing-in, Governor Emeka Ihedioha attended the 26th Afrexim Bank Annual meeting in Moscow, Russia. The trip featured high-profile speakers and exciting meetings.

Politicisation of religion has no place in Nigeria, Presidency warns

The African Export-Import (Afrexim) Bank was established in 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African financial institution and private investors.

Afrexim Bank has the purpose of financing, promoting and expanding intra-African and extra-African trade. The bank has a total asset of $11.7 billion as of 2017.

The Testing/Certification and Quality Control Centre is one of only three of such centres proposed in the entire country. The facility when completed will service the South-East and South-South zones of Nigeria.

The event had the presence of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerard Ironna; Hon. Bede Eke; the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Uche Onyeagocha; the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Barr. Chima Nwana; the Chief Economic Adviser of the State, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo; the Commissioner for Finance, Prof. Uche Uwaleke; the Commissioner for Budget & Economic Planning, Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor; Commissioner for Commerce & Entrepreneurship, Mr. Johnbosco Okeahialiam; Commissioner for Lands, Sir Bon Unachukwu; the Executive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Service, Nze Charles Onwunali; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Mayor Eze; the Director-General of Imo Investment Agency, Ndubuisi Anyanwu; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Ease of Doing Business, Leonard Ugbajah; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Information & Advocacy, Ms. Adaora Onyechere; the Director-General, Imo Orientation Agency, Ikemba Martin Opara, amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

