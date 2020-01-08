Mr Dogo Shammah, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, says that the development strides of Gov. Abdullahi Sule was geared towards improving on the standard of living of the people at the grassroots.

Shammah stated this on Wednesday in Lafia while playing host to Barmo community from Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the state government has many plans toward bettering the living condition of the people at the grassroots while calling on communities across the state to pray and support the governor to succeed.

The commissioner appreciated the stakeholders for the visit and pledged not to disappoint them while discharging his duties.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule has vast experience and he is committed to change the lives of the people at the grassroots positively.

“From such works as education, health, infrastructures, among other projects he has started so far, you will know that the governor is determined, focused and he is committed to improve on the standard of living of the people across the state,” he said.

Shammah urged the stakeholders and other parents to prioritise the education of their children considering the importance of education to societal development.

He also urged communities across the state to promote harmonious living among themselves with their neighbours for development to thrive in their areas and the state at large.

The commissioner further urged the people of the state to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another in the interest of development.

Earlier, Mr Moses Makpa, the Chairman of Barmo Stakeholders Forum, said that the visit was to felicitate with Shammah on his appointment as a commissioner and member of the state executive council.

Makpa appreciated the governor for appointing one of their own to serve in his cabinet.

He pledged their support to government policies and programmes to enable the governor succeed.

