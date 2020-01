Femi Fani-Kayode has announced the demise of his father-in-law, Mr. Hilary Chikwendu.

According to the former Minister of Aviation, his father-in-law died by 10:00 am in Abuja today January 7.

Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted;

Lost my father-in-law, Mr. Hilary Chikwendu of Nanka, Anambra state at 10.00 a.m. this morning in Abuja. It is very painful. We are in mourning. May his precious soul rest in peace

