Cubana Chiefpriest has threatened to report a cheating married man to his wife.

The show promoter said his ”friend” provides a better life for his side chic than he does for his wife and children. He went on to give examples.

He said he’s ready to open up to the man’s wife after he saw the woman chasing him with a cutlass in his dream.

He wrote:

I Have A Very UseLess Friend, He Flys His Wife N Kids On Economy Class N Flys His Side Chic On Biz Class, This Xmas Dude Kept His Family At A Low Key Hotel Apartment N Kept The Side Chic At Protea Hotel The Fool Just Got His Side Chic An 11 Pro Max Yesterday Whereas His Wife Is Using An 6, The Wife Was Busy Chasing Me Up N Down In My Dream With A Cutlass, God Knows Am Reporting Him To The Wife This Morning With Full Comprehensive Details Of The Side Chic Make I No Die For Person Iberiberism #YeYeHusband

