The Supreme Court has scheduled judgment for 2pm today in the Abia State governorship dispute between Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Alex Otti of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Nation reports that Otti and his party are challenging Ikpeazu’s victory in the last governorship election.

A seven-man of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, after taking arguments from lawyers to parties, said judgment will be delivered at 2pm today.

Details later…

